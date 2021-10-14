WORLD
2 MIN READ
US reportedly plans to resume Afghanistan evacuations before year’s end
President Joe Biden’s administration has said its top priority is repatriating Americans and green card holders who could not leave Afghanistan in the US evacuation operation in August.
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, walk past a US Air Force airplane that flew them to Kosovo's capital Pristina International Airport on August 29, 2021. / AP
October 14, 2021

The United States will resume evacuation flights from Afghanistan before the end of the year, the Wall Street Journal has reported, citing an unidentified US State Department official.

The US-sponsored flights would help US citizens, legal residents and some visa applicants. No date has been set for the flights to resume, it reported.

READ MORE: Biden: Afghanistan evacuation among 'most difficult in history'

Recommended

Representatives for the State Department did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the WSJ report.

President Joe Biden's administration has said its top priority is repatriating Americans and green card holders who could not leave Afghanistan in the US evacuation operation in August. 

READ MORE: NATO to rush Afghanistan evacuation as US hits wall with Taliban, logistics

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
