At least 250 Palestinian prisoners held by Israel have begun a hunger strike to protest their relocation to isolated cells, officials said.

The hunger strike, led by the militant Islamic Jihad (PIJ) group, comes amid heightened tensions in Israeli detention facilities following the escape of six prisoners from a high-security prison last month.

All six were recaptured within a couple of weeks, but the escape embarrassed Israeli authorities and was hailed as a stroke of defiance by Palestinians.

Israel is currently holding more than 4,600 Palestinians in connection with the Mideast conflict.

The prisoners range from senior fighters convicted of deadly attacks against Israelis to political activists who took part in demonstrations and teenagers detained for throwing stones at Israeli soldiers.

The prisoners organise themselves by political faction and have secured concessions over the years through hunger strikes and other collective action.

Isolation of prisoners

The Palestinian Prisoners Club, which represents former and current prisoners, said the latest strike is to protest the separation of Islamic Jihad prisoners into designated cells, isolating them from most other members of the group.

Qadura Fares, the head of the organisation, said at least 250 prisoners in multiple facilities would take part in the strike, and that 100 of them would begin refusing water after one week.