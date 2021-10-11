At least three civilians have been killed and 10 others injured in a car bombing by the YPG/PKK terror group in northern Syria, Turkish authorities said.

The attack took place in the city of Afrin at around 0945 GMT (12:45 PM), according to a statement by the governor’s office of Turkey’s southern Hatay province that borders Syria.

The Hatay governorship is investigating the attack in coordination with local authorities, the statement said.

The bomb exploded in a market in the city of Afrin in Aleppo province. Volunteers with the Syrian Civil Defence, rescuers who operate in opposition areas, said the death toll would likely rise.

The civil defence group said a woman was among those killed.

