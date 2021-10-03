The Taliban officials in Afghanistan have begun the relocation of thousands of internally displaced persons from the capital Kabul to their native northern provinces.

The displaced families had left homes due to deadly clashes between the Taliban and the security forces of the former government.

Abdul Matin Rahimzay, the Taliban’s head of refugees and returnees affairs in Kabul, said on Saturday that about 1,005 displaced families from the Shahr-e-Naw Park in downtown Kabul have been relocated in collaboration with different aid agencies.

Fears of major humanitarian crisis