WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ethiopia detains former official from Tigray interim government
Abraha Desta served in that federally-appointed administration as the head of the Bureau of Social Affairs of Tigray. He is the highest-ranking official from the interim administration to be arrested.
Ethiopia detains former official from Tigray interim government
Captive Ethiopian army soldiers get their water ration in a prison in the outskirts of Mekelle, the capital of Tigray region, Ethiopia, July 7, 2021. / Reuters
October 3, 2021

A former senior official in an interim government for Ethiopia's Tigray region has appeared in court over allegations of inciting conflict between the Tigrayan people and the central government, and possessing an illegal gun, according to his lawyer.

War erupted in November 2020 in the northern region of Tigray between the federal government and forces aligned with the region's ruling party, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). Soon after, the federal government seized the Tigray capital and appointed an interim administration for Tigray.

Abraha Desta served in that federally-appointed administration as the head of the Bureau of Social Affairs of Tigray. He was previously a member of Tigrayan opposition party Arena, which resisted the TPLF, and had spent three years in jail under the former TPLF-led government. He is the highest-ranking official from the interim administration to be arrested.

Abraha held his position until late June, when Tigrayan forces retook most of Tigray and he left for the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa.

READ MORE: Ethiopia expels seven senior UN staff for 'meddling'

Mounting discrimination

Recommended

He was arrested there on Thursday, one day after writing an open letter to Addis Ababa's new mayor on Facebook denouncing what he alleged were arbitrary arrests of ethnic Tigrayans and mounting discrimination.

A Reuters investigation earlier this year found that Ethiopian police had arrested hundreds of ethnic Tigrayans in Addis Ababa without charge. Police denied at the time that suspects were being targeted over their ethnicity.

On Saturday, Abraha was remanded for nine days, said his lawyer, who requested Reuters not publish his name.

Neither the federal police spokesman Jeylan Abdi nor the attorney general's office spokesman Awol Sultan could immediately be reached for comment.

There has been increasing international criticism of conditions in Tigray, with the UN warning hundreds of thousands of people face famine. All parties fighting in northern Ethiopia face the possibility of sanctions from the US government.

READ MORE:Hundreds of aid trucks 'vanish' in Ethiopia's Tigray as US sanctions loom

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump