WORLD
2 MIN READ
Shelling by Syrian regime forces kills woman in Idlib
The area has been the subject of multiple ceasefire agreements, which have frequently been violated by the Syrian regime and its allies.
Shelling by Syrian regime forces kills woman in Idlib
A civil defence worker inspects a damage house after shelling hit the town of Ibleen, a village in southern Idlib province, Syria, July 3, 2021. / AP
October 1, 2021

A Syrian woman was killed and five other people injured in shelling by Bashar al Assad’s regime forces in northwestern Syria, civil defence sources have said.

The regime forces and Iranian-backed foreign militant groups, who were based in the Maarrat al Numan district of Idlib province, shelled the Jisr al Shughur district and numerous villages in the area, sources said.

The injured include an infant and a woman in a refugee camp in the Betinte village, they added.

READ MORE:Putin hosts Assad as the two sides eye Syria’s consolidation

Recommended

 Idlib falls within a de-escalation zone forged under an agreement between Turkey and Russia. The area has been the subject of multiple ceasefire understandings, which have frequently been violated by the Syrian regime and its allies.

READ MORE:Turkey won't step back from decisions agreed with Russia on Syria — Erdogan

READ MORE: After escalation in Idlib, what’s next for Turkey-Russia relations?

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump