Britain's energy regulator Ofgem announced the energy price cap will increase for 15 million customers who do not have fixed-price contracts due to the record cost of wholesale gas.

The British independent energy regulator said the reason why the new energy price cap’s rising is a more than 50 percent increase in energy cost over the last six months.

Those on default tariffs paying by direct debit will face a rise of $188 from $1,540 to $1,729 while prepayment customers will pay $207 more from $1,565 to $1,772.

Some charities have warned the new rising energy price cap could force hundreds of thousands of Britons into “fuel poverty” which means people are unable to keep their houses sufficiently heated.

According to the Centre for Sustainable Energy(CSE), “fuel poverty could become endemic in the UK” unless drastic action is taken.

The ongoing energy crisis could force one in five British households into fuel poverty, according to the charity’s latest calculations.

“Keeping healthily warm is a basic human right and it’s wrong that so many people are struggling with cold homes when living in a developed country like the UK,” Ian Preston, Head of Household Energy at CSE, said.

By underlining cold homes causing misery, ill-health and social exclusion, Preston said: “We need urgent action from the government to maintain support for people in vulnerable circumstances.”