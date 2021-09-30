Poland has carried out an unlawful pushback against a group of Afghan refugees on its border with Belarus in late August, a digital investigation from Amnesty International has found.

The human rights group analysed satellite images as well as photos and videos relating to the incident and dating back to August 18. It established that the refugees’ position shifted overnight from Poland to Belarus, in what it says appears to be an unlawful forced return.

The group of 32 Afghans has been stranded on the border between Poland and Belarus since then, without adequate food or access to clean water and shelter. It includes four women, 27 men and a 15-year-old girl.

Amnesty says its reconstruction shows how most of the group was on the Polish side of the border on August 18, where they had set up a makeshift camp surrounded by Polish border guards after crossing from Belarus. A day later, however, they were back on the Belarusian side.

"Forcing people back who are trying to claim asylum without an individual assessment of their protection needs is against European and international law," said Eve Geddie, director of Amnesty International's European institutions office.

On August 20, Poland introduced rules to allow asylum seekers intercepted at the border to be returned to Belarus. It later declared a state of emergency on the border, severely restricting access to the area to journalists and NGOs. Five people have been reported to have died since.

“The dire situation facing the Afghans on the border is one that the Polish government has created,” Geddie said in a statement.