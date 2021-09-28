North Korea has accused the United States of hostility and demanded the Biden administration to permanently end joint military exercises with South Korea even as it continued its recent streak of weapons tests apparently aimed at pressuring Washington and Seoul over slow nuclear diplomacy.

North Korean Ambassador Kim Song's comments on the last day of the UN General Assembly on Monday came shortly after South Korea's military said the North fired an unidentified projectile into its eastern waters.

The North's latest test on Tuesday, which followed two previous rounds of missile tests this month, indicated that the country is returning to its tried-and-true technique of mixing weapons demonstrations and peace offers to wrest concessions amid long-stalled negotiations over its nuclear weapons programme.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff didn't immediately say what the North launched in its latest test or how far the weapon flew.

Addressing the General Assembly, Kim justified North Korea's development of a "war deterrent" as a necessity to defend against US threats, and also accused South Korea of betraying inter-Korean peace agreements by prioritising its Western ally over "national harmony."

He demanded that the United States "permanently" stop its military exercises with South Korea, which the North has traditionally described as invasion rehearsals, and end the deployment of US strategic weapons to the Korean Peninsula.

"The possible outbreak of a new war on the Korean Peninsula is contained not because of the US's mercy on the DPRK. It is because our state is a growing reliable deterrent that can control the hostile forces in the attempts of a military invasion," Kim said, referring to North Korea by the abbreviation of its formal name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

'Hostile policy'

Kim called for the United States to contribute to the peace and stability of the peninsula and the world "by withdrawing an anachronistic, hostile policy towards the DPRK in a bold and complete manner."

"Hostile policy" is a term North Korea mainly uses the term to refer to US-led sanctions over its nuclear weapons programme and the joint US-South Korea military drills.

North Korea has also been increasingly criticising the United States' broader security role in the Asia-Pacific amid intensifying competition with China, Pyongyang's major ally and economic lifeline.