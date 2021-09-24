In many ways, Joe Biden has beathed new life into an old idea in Brussels – but at the expense of the transatlantic alliance, which most believed he would embolden once taking office following the Trump years.

In fact, Biden’s selfish and entirely craven move to barely involve European Union NATO states in the process of scratching out a policy for withdrawal from Afghanistan has driven the EU farther away from Washington, even more than the Trump years.

On top of it, the AUKUS pact signed by Australia, the UK and the US sent Emmanuel Macron into a tailspin, leading to the floating of the notion that France could offer up its permanent seat on the UN Security Council to the European Union in exchange for the creation of an 'EU Army'.

EU countries were already vexed by Trump’s belligerent, blundering and loathing of Old Europe. Yet with Biden, they have to grapple with a man who is not only losing his mental edge, but also a US president who is faking his adoration and reverence for his European allies and doesn’t see the value of their role in world peace and fighting terrorism.

The EU has lost no time pondering whether they should sit tight for four years and hope for a smarter US president who actually walks the walk on the great transatlantic partnership. Individually, EU governments are just fed up with Biden and can’t bear the idea of more of him or a Trump-like replacement who considers EU members of NATO being cheap on whether it forks out the 2% of GDP on defence, or falls short. These governments have to actually explain to their voters why they might follow a US president into yet another failed intervention with no real end game which can be crunched into a press release or a tweet.

The worry for the EU is that some of these countries might go it alone and actually form an informal military coalition of EU countries who could decide for themselves which corner of the world they want to head to.

On the 15th of September the President of the European Commission herself spoke publicly about some sort of an EU army. She didn’t actually use the words “EU army” as she knows she is on thin ice getting full support from member states for a full-on EU army, with its own hierarchy, budget and objectives.

Yet, the EU army idea has been around for decades and it's often incongruously wheeled out by national leaders (Macron) who believe erroneously that taking more power and behaving like a superpower is the key to tackling the European Union’s identity crisis - not to mention its political one.

But there are just too many problems with an EU army: how to fund it? Who would run it? And who would ultimately control it?

In recent years the financing argument had been overcome by the notion that in fact, a coalition of EU armies wearing an armband and getting national governments to pay for operations would suffice. But then the EU itself in Brussels would probably have insecurity pangs as something that it doesn’t fund itself grows into a monster which it can no longer manipulate.

The bigger issue though is power. The EU commission itself and the federalists in Brussels who fervently back the whacky idea of an EU army have a real problem here. If the European Commission itself were to have a military directorate, then the ultimate power would remain with the Commission president and his or her country. Do member states want Ursula Van Der Leyen, a commission president who made a dog’s breakfast of an EU vaccine and presides over an executive in Brussels which can’t bail out countries hit hardest by Covid – throwing the lever on sending armed troops into a troubled state or, heaven forbid, Iraq or Syria? Of course not.