European MEP and former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont – in exile in Belgium since 2017 after an attempt by the region to gain independence through a referendum that Spain ruled was unconstitutional – was arrested in Italy, his lawyer said.

"President Puigdemont was arrested on his arrival in Sardinia, where he was travelling in his capacity as MEP," his lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, wrote on Twitter, on Thursday adding that the arrest was made on the basis of a warrant issued in October 2019.

Spain has accused the Catalan separatist leader with sedition, claiming he helped organise a 2017 independence referendum deemed illegal by Spanish courts.

In March, the European Parliament stripped Puidgemont of the immunity he enjoyed as a member since 2019.

The European Parliament's decision is under appeal and a final ruling by the EU court has yet to be made.

His office said Puigdemont had travelled to Alghero this afternoon from Brussels to attend the Adifolk International Exhibition and to meet with the regional head of Sardinia and its ombudsman.

"When he arrived at the Alghero airport, he was stopped by the Italian border police. Tomorrow he will be placed at the disposal of the judges of the court of appeal of Sasser, which is competent to decide whether to release him or extradite him," its office said in the statement.

Spanish radio station Cadena Ser first reported the news, citing his lawyer.

Judicial procedure that applies to "any EU citizen"

Following Thursday's arrest, Madrid expressed "its respect for the decisions of the Italian authorities and courts".

"The arrest of Mr Puigdemont corresponds to an ongoing judicial procedure that applies to any EU citizen who has to answer to the courts," the Spanish government said in a statement.

The statement added Puigdemont should "submit to the action of justice like any other citizen".

"Persecution"