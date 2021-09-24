WORLD
4 MIN READ
Catalan separatist leader Puigdemont arrested in Italy
Former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont's lawyer said he was arrested "on his arrival in Sardinia." Incumbent president of Catalonia opposes the arrest strongly.
Catalan separatist leader Puigdemont arrested in Italy
FILE PHOTO: Catalan MEP Carles Puigdemont gestures during a joint news conference with Catalan MEPs Antoni Comin and Clara Ponsati regarding their immunity at the European Parliament, in Brussels, Belgium June 3, 2021. / Reuters
September 24, 2021

European MEP and former Catalan president Carles Puigdemont – in exile in Belgium since 2017 after an attempt by the region to gain independence through a referendum that Spain ruled was unconstitutional – was arrested in Italy, his lawyer said.

"President Puigdemont was arrested on his arrival in Sardinia, where he was travelling in his capacity as MEP," his lawyer, Gonzalo Boye, wrote on Twitter, on Thursday adding that the arrest was made on the basis of a warrant issued in October 2019. 

Spain has accused the Catalan separatist leader with sedition, claiming he helped organise a 2017 independence referendum deemed illegal by Spanish courts.

In March, the European Parliament stripped Puidgemont of the immunity he enjoyed as a member since 2019.

The European Parliament's decision is under appeal and a final ruling by the EU court has yet to be made.

His office said Puigdemont had travelled to Alghero this afternoon from Brussels to attend the Adifolk International Exhibition and to meet with the regional head of Sardinia and its ombudsman.

"When he arrived at the Alghero airport, he was stopped by the Italian border police. Tomorrow he will be placed at the disposal of the judges of the court of appeal of Sasser, which is competent to decide whether to release him or extradite him," its office said in the statement.

Spanish radio station Cadena Ser first reported the news, citing his lawyer.

Judicial procedure that applies to "any EU citizen"

Following Thursday's arrest, Madrid expressed "its respect for the decisions of the Italian authorities and courts".

"The arrest of Mr Puigdemont corresponds to an ongoing judicial procedure that applies to any EU citizen who has to answer to the courts," the Spanish government said in a statement.

The statement added Puigdemont should "submit to the action of justice like any other citizen".

READ MORE: Catalan leader to demand independence vote in first meeting with Spain PM

"Persecution"

Recommended

New Catalan president Pere Aragones — a separatist but more moderate than his predecessor — condemned what he called the "persecution" of Puigdemont.

In the face of persecution and judicial repression, the strongest condemnation. It has to stop.

- Pere Aragones, Catalan President

He added that "self-determination" was the "only solution".

Quim Torra, who took over the presidency in 2018 following the referendum, described Puigdemont's possible extradition to Spain as "catastrophic" and called on pro-independence activists to be "on high alert".

Meanwhile, supporters starting sharing hashtags such as #FreePuigdemont, as the Catalan National Assembly urged people to protest Friday against his "illegal detention" outside Barcelona's Italian consulate.

Besides Puigdemont, former Catalan regional ministers Toni Comin and Clara Ponsati are also wanted in Spain on allegations of sedition.

The October 2017 referendum was held by Catalonia's separatist regional leadership despite a ban by Madrid and the process was marred by police violence.

READ MORE:Catalonia's former leader will 'fight until the end' if extradited to Spain

A few weeks later, the leadership made a short-lived declaration of independence, prompting Puigdemont to flee abroad.

Others who stayed in Spain were arrested and tried.

However, Puigdemont did not benefit from the pardon granted in June to nine pro-independence activists who had been impris oned in Spain.

READ MORE:Unease lingers in Spain’s Catalonia one year after independence referendum

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Kremlin warns Europe of ‘serious consequences’ if Russian assets are seized
'No immediate danger' at Zaporizhzhia plant, says IAEA, as Russia-Ukraine trade attack accusations
Gold hits new record amid US government shutdown and economic uncertainty
Taiwan 'will not agree' to produce half of its semiconductors in US
Oktoberfest temporarily closed after bomb threat linked to deadly Munich house explosion
Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Fidan travels to UAE on October 2 with Gaza ceasefire on agenda
Families grieve and wait as rescuers dig through collapsed Indonesian school
Morocco youth protests enter fourth day demanding better education, healthcare
Venezuela envoy accuses US of using drug war as cover for intervention
Ex-president of Democratic Republic of Congo sentenced to death for treason, war crimes
US-led coalition to scale back Iraq mission
ICE agents brutally assault Anadolu Agency cameraman at New York federal building
'It's not our document': Pakistan's top diplomat on Trump's Gaza plan
Trump's effort to deport students for pro-Palestinian speech unconstitutional, US judge rules
Zelenskyy warns of 'critical' risk as Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant hits longest blackout
US government shutdown 'probably likely': Trump