Turkey is commemorating the 200th anniversary of the massacre of Tripolitsa during the Greek revolt that started in the Peloponnese in 1821, the year Greece gained independence from the Ottoman Empire.

The "inhumane massacre, which sought not to let a single Turk survive in the Peloponnese" is "a black mark in history," Turkey's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Those who make the mistake of educating others by distorting the facts at every opportunity should know that their atrocities can never be forgotten, and they should face the facts sincerely, the ministry added.

Between 10,000 to 32,000 Turks were massacred in Tripolitsa, which was captured by the Greeks on September 23, 1821, mostly with the support of the local clergy.

During the Greek revolt, the Turks in the Peloponnese faced not only death but also starvation and captivity.

In addition to the Turks, the Ottoman Jews living in the Peloponnese were also affected by the Greek atrocities and lost their lives due to famine, misery, and plunder.

READ MORE:Turkey marks 155th anniversary of Circassian tragedy