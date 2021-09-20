WORLD
3 MIN READ
Russia university shooting leaves several dead, wounded
Russian Investigative Committee, the agency that handles major crimes, says the shooter has been identified as a student at the university.
Russia university shooting leaves several dead, wounded
Students evacuate a building of the Perm university campus in Perm, September 20, 2021. / AFP
September 20, 2021

A gunman has opened fire at Perm university in Russia, leaving eight people dead and 28 hurt, officials said.

The suspect was detained after being wounded in an exchange of fire with police, the Interior Ministry said on Monday. There was no immediate information available on his identity or possible motive.

The perpetrator, identified as a student, used a non-lethal gun, according to Perm University press service. 

Students and staff of the university locked themselves in rooms, and the university urged those who could leave the campus to do so.

In some footage, a black-clad, helmeted figure could be seen striding on a campus sidewalk cradling a long-barreled weapon.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said the gunman fired a smoothbore hunting weapon. That could indicate he used a shotgun.

The shooter was later detained, Russia's Interior Ministry said.

He was arrested shortly after the incident at Perm University, located around 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) east of Moscow, a university spokesperson and the police said.

READ MORE: Several children killed in school shooting in Russia’s Kazan

Recommended

Gunman identified as student

Russia's Investigative Committee, the agency that handles probes into major crimes, said the perpetrator was a student at the university.

Russia has strict restrictions on civilian firearm ownership but some categories of guns are available for purchase for hunting, self-defence or sport, once would-be owners have passed tests and met other requirements.

The Investigative Committee has opened a murder probe in the aftermath of the incident.

The state Tass news agency cited an unnamed source in the law enforcement as saying that some students jumped out of the windows of a building. 

The regional health ministry said among those wounded were injuries both from the shooting and from trying to escape the building.

READ MORE:Several children killed in school shooting in Russia’s Kazan

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
US-Canada 'working closely' on 'Golden Dome' missile system: Trump
Azerbaijan takes Turkic bloc chair, proposes joint drills, energy corridor
Turkish, Russian leaders discuss bilateral ties, regional, global issues
Charlie Kirk faced pressure from Jewish donors before his death, US commentator claims
Kremlin: US deliveries of Tomahawk missiles to Kiev could lead to 'serious escalation'
Israeli blockade forces Gaza babies to share oxygen masks: UNICEF
Moscow rules out troop deployment to Kabul; Taliban averse to any foreign military bases
Syria, SDF reach 'immediate, comprehensive' ceasefire
After two years of Gaza genocide, experts urge Israel’s removal from the UN
Pope Leo to visit Türkiye and Lebanon in his first trip abroad
Quantum leaps: Trio win Nobel Physics Prize for breakthroughs that made quantum theory tangible
Decoding the mystery of drones over Europe: False flag ops or Russian hybrid tactics?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Egypt reports 'significant progress' in Gaza ceasefire negotiations
China, India drive historic milestone as renewables generate more power than coal for first time
The woman in this photo from Gaza’s morgue is still alive — but almost everyone she loved is gone
Ex-PM and Macron ally calls for early election to avoid 'collapse' of France