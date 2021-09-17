US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has pledged to encourage more Arab countries to normalise relations with Israel as he hosted a virtual meeting with Israeli and Arab counterparts to mark the first anniversary of a set of diplomatic agreements.

Blinken said on Friday that Washington would encourage more countries to follow suit.

"We want to widen the circle of peaceful diplomacy," he said.

The event held with Blinken's counterparts and senior officials from Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Morocco – was the Biden administration's highest-profile embrace of the so-called Abraham Accords, which were widely seen as a diplomatic success for Republican former president Donald Trump.

Democratic President Joe Biden has backed the deals since taking office in January, and senior aides have said they want more Arab countries to normalise relations with Israel after decades of enmity.

But the administration until now had been cool to the idea of commemorating the anniversary of the US-brokered accords.

On Friday, however, Blinken hailed their diplomatic and economic benefits, saying, "This administration will continue to build on the successful efforts of the last administration to keep normalisation marching forward."

He said the Biden administration would help foster Israel's growing ties with the UAE, Bahrain and Morocco – as well as Sudan, which also reached a breakthrough with Israel last year – and would work to deepen Israel's relationships with Egypt and Jordan, which have longstanding peace deals.

'Club open to new members'

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid agreed, saying, "This Abraham Accords club is open to new members as well." He estimated that the normalisation agreements had generated $650 million in direct trade.