The International Organization of Turkic Culture, also known as TURKSOY, was established in 1993. The organization maintains a mission of bringing together the Turkic peoples and preserving their common culture.

The six founding members are Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Turkey. Northern Cyprus, Gagauzia, and the following federal subjects of Russia: Tatarstan, Bashkortostan, Altai Republic, Sakha-Yakutia, Tuva, and Khakassia joined as observer states.

The organisation has been electing cultural capitals since 2012 during the term meetings of its permanent council, attended by the ministers of culture from member countries. This policy breathes new life into the cultural life of the elected cities and countries.

This year, the Permanent Council of TURKSOY gathered again for the 38th Term Meeting which took place in Uzbekistan’s Khiva, the 2020 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World. The term meeting took place after a one year delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Turkey’s Bursa, along with Azerbaijan's Ganja and Shusha were proposed for the new cultural capital for 2022. After presentations by the ministers of culture, member states elected Bursa as the 2022 Cultural Capital of the Turkic World.