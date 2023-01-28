Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has announced a series of punitive steps against the Palestinians after a pair of shootings in occupied West Bank that left seven Israelis dead and wounded five others.

The controversial measures, announced late on Saturday, include new moves to strengthen illegal Jewish settlements, his office said.

The decision came ahead of a visit by US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. The Biden administration opposes Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank and occupied East Jerusalem, territories that are part of Palestine.

Netanyahu's Security Cabinet also agreed to seal off the suspected attacker's home in preparation ahead of its demolition.

It also plans to cancel social security and health benefits for the families of suspected attackers, make it easier for Israelis to obtain weapons and step up efforts to collect illegal weapons.

Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas on Saturday blamed Israel for the escalation in violence.

Judicial overhaul and raids

Saturday's events — on the eve of Blinken's arrival in the region — raised the possibility of even greater conflagration in one of the bloodiest months in Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories in several years.