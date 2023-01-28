Five people have died and another 12 remain unaccounted for after an improvised boat they were using to reach the United States from Cuba sank, official Cuban media reported.

A serious economic crisis is fuelling an unprecedented exodus from Cuba, particularly to the United States.

"Five deaths have been reported," the Cubadebate newspaper reported on its website, adding that survivors said, "the incident occurred due to strong waves."

It said two coastguard boats headed to the scene in response to a call for help, rescuing 11.

Witnesses said 12 people from the boat were missing, the report said.

Emigration skyrocketing