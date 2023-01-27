My voyage to Kars province aboard the iconic Eastern Express — a voyage I consider a once-in-a-lifetime experience that featured on my 2023 bucket list — kicked off in the Turkish capital, Ankara. I arrived at the railway station in the historic Ulus district a bit earlier than the train’s departure time of 5:55 pm to take a closer look at the Art Deco-designed station constructed in 1937.

Having made its maiden journey in May 1949, the Eastern Express connects Türkiye’s central Anatolia to its very eastern Caucasia on a daily basis. The entire trip takes more than 25 hours to complete, and the 1,310-kilometre route makes stops in the Central Anatolian provinces of Kirikkale, Kayseri and Sivas, weaving through eastern Erzincan and Erzurum before reaching its destination in northeastern Kars, which neighbours Georgia and Armenia.

Due to its increasing popularity among both locals and foreigners in the winter, Turkish State Railways recently launched the Touristic Eastern Express, which takes six hours longer to arrive in Kars than the Eastern Express and has been in service since 2019. However, it is very challenging to reserve a seat aboard the Touristic Eastern Express as tickets invariably sell out within seconds, so I opted to take the original train and stayed in the standard class zone — as opposed to the sleepers' section — so as to enjoy the bustle of my fellow commuters.

As I made myself comfortable, curled up with a book on Anatolia, faces moved past me as we dropped passengers off to the backdrop of breathtaking scenes which appeared through the windows. This could be the first time I perceived the sound of steel wheels rolling on the tracks beneath me with so much clarity.

I woke up the next morning at 7 am to the sound of an entirely different dialect of Turkish as we made our way out of the Sivas Divrigi, a district famous for its historical artefacts from the Anatolian Seljuk period. I spent the first hours of the crispy day marvelling at the view of the endless Anatolian steppes while savouring a stash of dried nuts and fruits.

As we approached noon, I joined some international tourists sipping Turkish coffee or attempting to order through hand gestures. Erzincan province delivered the most spectacular scene of all, with its rolling hills, snow-capped mountains in the distance and the Euphrates River trickling down the Anatolian plateau. I fancied myself on one of the sets of a Nuri Bilge Ceylan film as the sun pierced through the windows.

After briefly stopping in Erzurum province, famous for its ski resort and tasty Cag kebab, the train ride felt rather quick, and I soon found myself arriving at my final destination, Kars, whose bitter minus-16-degree-Celsius temperature stung me as I descended the train, piercing my bones and hands as I rushed to my hostel.

For my first breakfast in Türkiye’s easternmost province, I headed to Serhat Lokantasi, a small-scale non-touristy restaurant, for my first local culinary experience. "Sinir paca" soup is made with sheep’s trotters and garnished with vinegar, garlic and red pepper, fuelling me with warmth and energy to consume the day ahead of me.