Syria's Assad regime was found responsible for a 2018 chlorine attack on Douma city which left at least 43 people dead, a global chemical weapons watchdog has said.

A report released by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) on Friday said there are "reasonable grounds to believe" that an Assad regime military helicopter targeted a residential area in the city with two cylinders loaded with chlorine gas.

Douma city is the provincial capital of the Rif Dimashq province and is located some 10 kilometres northeast of Damascus.

According to the report, two cylinders were filled at the Dumayr airbase northeast of Damascus and were dropped by the Syrian regime's elite Tiger Force.

The investigation team "considered a range of possible scenarios and tested their validity against the evidence they gathered and analysed to reach their conclusion: that the Syrian Arab Air Forces are the perpetrators of this attack," the organisation said in a statement.

READ MORE:Syria loses voting rights at chemical weapons watchdog, poison gas findings