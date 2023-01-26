The death toll from a bomb blast that struck a group of herders in central Nigeria has risen to 40 from 27, the local government said.

The explosion on Wednesday took place in Rukubi, a village on the border between Nasarawa and Benue states, a region known for ethnic and religious violence.

"We now have approximately 40 people that were killed," Nasarawa's Governor Abdullahi Sule told reporters on Thursday.

"The rumour earlier was that the air force carried out the bombing, but right now we understand that there was no air force plane that flew (above) the area," Sule said on Arise News TV late Wednesday.

"Instead, it was a drone that flew (above) the area and dropped the bomb," Sule said, without specifying who was operating the aircraft.

An umbrella group representing herders had said the explosion was caused by a Nigerian military jet.

"We all know it is only the military that possesses jets to carry out aerial strikes," Lawal Dano of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria said on Wednesday, calling for a government investigation.

Farmer-herder tensions

There have been accidental air strikes on civilians by the military in the past in northern Nigeria, where troops are fighting militants and criminal gangs.