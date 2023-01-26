In 1937, a German zeppelin called the Hindenburg caught fire and killed 35 people on board.

Hindenburg Research, its namesake, says it aims to prevent similar “totally man-made, totally avoidable” disasters, but when business markets are concerned: “We look for similar man-made disasters floating around in the market and aim to shed light on them before they lure in more unsuspecting victims.”

Founded by Nate Anderson, Hindenburg Research has just published a controversial report again, this time on the Adani Group, “the second largest conglomerate in India”, after what they say was two years of painstakingly detailed research.

Anderson and colleagues write that “the INR 17.8 trillion (US $218 billion) Indian conglomerate Adani Group has engaged in a brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme over the course of decades”.

The report highlights Adani Group’s Chairman and Founder “Gautam Adani, who is currently the 3rd richest man on earth, previously having reached the #2 spot.” Since the report was published, Gautam Adani has slipped in the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, to number 4.

Hindenburg Research points fingers at Adani Group as well as the Indian government: “Adani has pulled off this gargantuan feat [of illegal undertakings] with the help of enablers in government and a cottage industry of international companies that facilitate these activities.”

Furthermore, the research company lists a series of 88 questions addressed to Adani Group at the end of the report, noting “We view sunlight as the best remedy, and hope this report helps illuminate these issues.”

Hindenburg Research’s allegations caused the stock price of the Adani Group to crash, CNNreports: “[Gautam] Adani’s business empire contains seven listed companies — in sectors ranging from ports to power stations — and shares in most of them fell by between 3% and more than 8% on Wednesday.”

Reutersreports that “collectively, the seven listed group companies lost $10.73 billion in market capitalisation.”

Fortunereports that “Hindenburg Research has a history of shining a light on corporate malpractice, successfully predicting the demise or exposing the shortcomings of several companies, including Nikola, Riot Blockchain, and China Metal Resources Utilization.”

According to an Intelligencer report by New York Magazine, short sellers “make money by taking positions in the stocks of shaky or shady companies, which pay off if the price goes down — an outcome the shorts hasten with public attacks, publishing investigations on their web platforms and blasting away at their targets (and sometimes at one another) on Twitter.”