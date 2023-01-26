Israeli forces have killed at least 10 Palestinians and wounded several others in a military raid on the occupied West Bank's Jenin refugee camp, Palestine's officials said.

Thursday's military raid is the deadliest single military raid in the occupied territory in two decades.

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for the Palestinian Authority (PA), told reporters several hours after the raid that the Palestinian leadership had ordered a halt to the ties that Palestinian security forces maintain with Israel in a shared effort to contain Palestinian resistance movements.

Previous attempts to suspend this coordination have been short-lived, in part due to US and Israeli pressure to maintain it.

Palestinian officials added that Israeli forces also used tear gas inside a hospital children's ward during the raid.

In a separate statement earlier in the day, Palestinian Health Minister Mai al Kaila charged that "occupation forces stormed Jenin Government Hospital and intentionally fired tear gas canisters at the pediatric department in the hospital".

She described the situation in the refugee camp as "critical" and said Israeli forces were preventing ambulances from reaching the wounded.

Israel's army declined to comment when asked by AFP news agency about the health minister's tear gas allegation.

The military has said only that its "forces are operating in Jenin".

Thursday's fatalities bring the number of Palestinians killed in the occupied West Bank so far this year to 30, most of whom were shot by Israeli forces.

Jenin deputy governor Kamal Abu al Rub told AFP that residents were living in a "real state of war".

Thursday's deadly raid comes after similar raids in 2022 — the deadliest year across the Palestinian territory since the United Nations records began in 2005.

'International silence'