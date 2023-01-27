For Croatians, the new year began with optimism. Croatia had just joined the Eurozone and the Schengen Zone - two of the big achievements of the European integration project.

As with most matters pertaining to the European Union, the process for gaining Eurozone membership is highly technical and tedious. Member states need to comply with and fulfil the ‘convergence criteria’, also referred to as the ‘Maastricht criteria’ of 1992 - a set of binding economic and legal conditions, that include stable exchange rates and low inflation, amongst others.

Alongside assessments from the European Central Bank, the country in question requires a green light from the EU’s institutions including the European Commission, the European Parliament, and unanimous consensus from all EU member states through the Council of the EU.

In July 2022, the Council’s decision affirming Croatia’s accession to the Eurozone paved the way for Croatia to formally enter the Eurozone starting in 2023.

As a result, even though Croatia joined the EU in 2013 after its independence in 1991 following the disintegration of Yugoslavia, it has taken the country ten years to finally become a member of the Eurozone - the latest country to do so after Lithuania’s adoption of the euro in 2015.

Yet, many observers have highlighted how this is not the most opportune moment for Croatia’s accession to the Eurozone, amidst a weakening of the euro itself and a looming recession in the continent. Indeed, for the first time in twenty years, the euro stooped to the level of the American dollar in mid-2022.

Will the Eurozone help Croatia?

In the immediate term, joining the Eurozone will accord key advantages to Croatia, not least in enhancing the ease of doing business and travel.

Firstly, eliminating the need to exchange currency for tourists would give a boost to Croatian tourism, an industry that accounts for 20 percent of Croatia’s GDP where 70 percent of tourists arrive from the Eurozone.

Naturally, the same benefits would be accorded to Croatians visiting the rest of the Eurozone. Over half of Croatia’s external trade also takes place with countries that are fellow Eurozone members and trading in the same currency makes the process more seamless. Moreover, adoption of the euro will make Croatia more attractive for investments, boost competitiveness, reduce interests rates and transaction costs, increase economic resilience and provide cushioning from external shocks, thereby leading to greater economic growth, financial security and better standards of living, which are vital for a country that has lower than average income levels compared to the rest of the EU.

Adopting the euro will also help in tackling soaring inflation, including skyrocketing food and energy prices, triggered by Russia’s war in Ukraine, as evident in the relatively lower inflation levels experienced by Eurozone countries at 10 percent compared with Croatia’s higher rates at 13.5 percent in November 2022. In addition, Croatia would also gain from deeper financial links with both the European Central Bank as well as the Eurozone’s 19 other member states.

However, despite these benefits of joining the Eurozone, sentiment among Croatians is mixed, with citizens expressing apprehension and skepticism. Such is the lukewarm support that only 55 percent of the country’s citizens are in favour of the euro, while others fear potentially higher prices amidst raised costs of living in a period where Croatian consumers are already battling surges in inflation given the overall economic environment.