A Pakistani court has acquitted a retired senior police officer and 17 others, mostly policemen still serving on the force, in the 2018 killing of a 27-year-old aspiring model.

Salahuddin Panwar, the family lawyer of the victim, Naqeebullah Mehsud, told AFP news agency on Monday that an anti-terror court convened in Karachi's central prison "acquitted all the accused" including Rao Anwar, a senior police official at the time of the incident.

In January 2018, Rao - a senior superintendent with a string of allegations against him - led a raid on a suspected Pakistani Taliban hideout in the port city of Karachi.

Four men were killed, including the 27-year-old Naqeebullah, whose family rejected claims of links to armed militants and said he was working in retail while pursuing his dream of modelling.

Soon after his death, Naqeebullah's modelling portfolio went viral on social media sparking protests in several cities led by thousands of members of his Pashtun ethnic group.

Jabran Nasir, another attorney for Naqeebullah's family, meanwhile told the Associated Press news agency that the court in Karachi acquitted Anwar and the others due to lack of evidence, after the prosecution failed to prove the charges raised against them.

Nasir told AP that he would need to consult the family and may file an appeal, while his fellow lawyer Panwar told AFP news that he will challenge the verdict before a higher court.

