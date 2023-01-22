WORLD
2 MIN READ
Apartment building fire in Japan's Kobe causes deaths, injuries
At least four people are killed and four are critically injured after the incident, Japanese media reports say.
Apartment building fire in Japan's Kobe causes deaths, injuries
Most of the occupants of the building were believed to be elderly men, according to reports.
January 22, 2023

A fire at an apartment building in Kobe in western Japan has killed four men and left four in critical condition, officials have said.

The fire department was alerted to the blaze in the three-storey building by an emergency call at around 1630 GMT on Saturday. Four bodies were found after it was extinguished.

Four other men, aged between their 40s and 70s, "were taken to hospital unconscious", Masatoshi Sumitani at the Kobe fire department said on Sunday.

Most of the occupants of the building were believed to be elderly men, Japanese media reports said, citing other residents of the building.

Recommended

Black smoke could be seen coming out of a window on the first floor when the fire broke out, Kyodo News reported.

Police will begin investigating the cause of the fire later on Sunday, Sumitani said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo