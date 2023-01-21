WORLD
2 MIN READ
Palestine applauds ICJ's reception of request to assess Israeli occupation
UN General Assembly passed resolution seeking International Court of Justice's opinion on legal consequences of Israeli occupation, pleasing Palestine authorities.
Palestine applauds ICJ's reception of request to assess Israeli occupation
Palestinians take part in a demonstration in Qalandia village near Ramallah in the occupied West Bank, on January 20, 2023, to protest Israeli plans to expand the Atarot settlement industrial zone and to construct a new settlement in the area. / AFP
January 21, 2023

Palestine authorities have welcomed an announcement by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on receiving a request from the United Nations to issue an advisory opinion on the legality of the Israeli occupation and its impact on the Palestinian people. 

In a statement on Saturday, the Palestinian foreign ministry said it received an official letter from the ICJ Registrar, Philippe Gautier, informing Ramallah that it had "officially received the referral of United Nations General Assembly Resolution No. (247/77) requesting an advisory opinion from ICJ " on the nature of the decades-long Israeli occupation.

The ministry called on all countries to submit their "legal depositions" to the ICJ on the legality of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian land.

READ MORE:Japan concerned over unilateral Israeli measures in Palestinian territories

Recommended

On Friday, the ICJ confirmed the reception of a request from the UN General Assembly to issue an advisory opinion on the legal consequences of the Israeli occupation of the Palestinian territories.

The announcement came after the UN General Assembly passed a resolution on December 31 seeking the ICJ opinion on Israel's illegal occupation of Palestinian territories.

Following the move, Israel on January 6 announced a package of sanctions against the Palestinian Authority, including the deduction of millions of dollars from its tax earnings, halting construction activities in the occupied West Bank, and revoking VIP cards of some government officials.

READ MORE:Palestine tells Biden adviser to rein in Israel 'before it's too late'

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo