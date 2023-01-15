Suspected armed fighters have abducted roughly 50 women in two separate attacks in insurgency-wracked northern Burkina Faso.

According to local officials and residents, who spoke on condition of anonymity on Sunday, the first incident took place about a dozen kilometres southeast of Arbinda on Thursday, during which roughly 40 women were seized.

"The women got together to go and gather leaves and wild fruits in the bush because there is nothing left to eat," said one of the residents, adding that they had left with their carts on Thursday.

"On Thursday evening, when they didn't come back, we thought that their carts had had a problem. But three survivors came back to tell us what happened," said another resident.

In a separate incident on Friday about eight kilometres north of Arbinda, about 20 other women who were unaware of the first abduction, were also taken by the gunmen, according to the same source.

"In both groups, some women managed to escape and returned to the village on foot," the resident added.

"We believe that the kidnappers took them to their bases."

Since 2015, Burkina Faso has been grappling with an insurgency led by armed fighters affiliated with Al Qaeda and the Daesh terror group that has killed tens of thousands and displaced around two million people.

Hard-hit town of Arbinda