Since the cross-border operation started last April, Türkiye has neutralised a total of 506 terrorists so far as part of Operation Claw-Lock in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry said.

The ministry organised a media tour of the anti-terror operation area – just across the Turkish border into Iraq, an area terrorists use as a hideout – which includes difficult weather and terrain conditions, a statement said on Saturday.

Reporters saw terrorist elements being hit from the border line from a hill at an altitude of approximately 2,050 meters (6,726 feet).

Reporters were told that 575 terrorist caves, bunkers, and shelters have been destroyed and over 2,000 mines/handmade explosives, 1,182 weapons, and nearly 540,000 pieces of ammunition seized.

