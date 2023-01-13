Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani has acknowledged Ankara's key role in ongoing work to resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict and said Italy supports Türkiye's efforts for peace.

"Rome today supports Ankara's negotiating efforts for a solution to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine," said Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who was in Türkiye on Friday as part of a working visit.

"Türkiye plays an important role in starting the negotiation process toward peace thanks to its geostrategic position and relations with all parties," Tajani said, adding that it was critical for efforts to persuade Russia to continue until Moscow is open to talking about the conditions for a cease-fire and then "negotiations over a just peace under Kiev's full ownership."

Asserting that there would be "no peace without justice," the Italian foreign minister said Türkiye, along with other international players, "can certainly make a difference at the diplomatic level."

Grain deal

"The grain deal was a prime example of this and Italy applauded the positive outcome of the facilitation process led by Ankara," he added, referring to an agreement that Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed last July to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the war began in February 2022.

Noting that Italy contributed 2 million euros ($2.16 million) last November by signing the refinancing of a bilateral emergency fund of the World Food Programme as a booster to the grain initiative, Tajani said: "The donation of grain from Ukraine to countries in acute food insecurity is a demonstration of our collective will to avoid that people around the world suffer from the consequences of the Russian aggression."

Tajani said that Italy also launched, with the support of the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), a ministerial dialogue on food security in the Mediterranean.

"Türkiye has accepted to co-chair this initiative and to play an active role in the identification and implementation of collaborations with countries of the Mediterranean in order to counter the challenges they are facing due to the disruptions in the global commodities trade caused by the conflict," he said, adding that this was further proof of "our strengthening bilateral relations."

'Strong commitment to Libya's sovereignty'

Asked about the common ground between Türkiye and Italy on overcoming the political stalemate in Libya, Tajani said: "Stability in Libya is crucial for the stability of the whole Mediterranean Sea, as well as for NATO's southern flank."