WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tehran-Riyadh diplomatic ties can be restored through dialogue: Iran FM
Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in January 2016, after its embassy in Tehran and consulate in second city Mashhad were attacked by protesters.
Tehran-Riyadh diplomatic ties can be restored through dialogue: Iran FM
Iran's Foreign Minister Amir Abdollahian says he hopes for dialogue to continue between the two countries. / Reuters
January 13, 2023

Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has expressed hope that diplomatic ties between Tehran and Riyadh can be restored through dialogue between the two regional arch-rivals.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in January 2016, after its embassy in Tehran and consulate in second city Mashhad were attacked by protesters following Riyadh's execution of Shia cleric Nimr Al Nimr. 

Speaking on a visit to Lebanon, Amir Abdollahian said he hoped "diplomatic missions or embassies in Tehran and Riyadh will reopen within the framework of dialogue that should continue between the two countries". 

Recommended

Iran and Saudi Arabia back opposing sides in various conflicts in the region, including in Syria.

Since April 2021, Iraq has hosted a series of fence-mending meetings between the two sides, but the talks have stalled in recent months, and no meetings have been publicly announced since April 2022.

READ MORE:Saudi Arabia, Iran tension-easing talks resume in Iraq after suspension

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot