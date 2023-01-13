Iran's Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian has expressed hope that diplomatic ties between Tehran and Riyadh can be restored through dialogue between the two regional arch-rivals.

Saudi Arabia cut ties with Iran in January 2016, after its embassy in Tehran and consulate in second city Mashhad were attacked by protesters following Riyadh's execution of Shia cleric Nimr Al Nimr.

Speaking on a visit to Lebanon, Amir Abdollahian said he hoped "diplomatic missions or embassies in Tehran and Riyadh will reopen within the framework of dialogue that should continue between the two countries".