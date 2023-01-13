A Greek court has dropped espionage charges against 24 activists involved in rescuing migrants, after a lengthy trial denounced by rights groups as a sham.

In the ruling read to the chamber on Friday, the court admitted procedural faults, including insufficient translation of prosecution documents, and a lack of access to interpreters for the defendants.

The activists are still facing an investigation on charges of human trafficking, money laundering, fraud, and the unlawful use of radio frequencies.

The ruling came just hours after the United Nations called for the charges to be dropped.

The European parliament has branded the trial, which began in November 2021, "the largest case of criminalisation of solidarity in Europe".

Among those charged is Syrian swimmer Sarah Mardini, whose family story and dramatic crossing of the Aegean Sea in 2015 inspired the Netflix film The Swimmers.

Some 50 humanitarian workers are currently facing prosecution in Greece, following a trend in Italy which has also criminalised the provision of aid to migrants.