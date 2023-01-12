Oil prices rose, building on gains in the previous session as China's demand outlook improves and concerns rise over the impact of sanctions on Russian supply.

Brent crude rose 50 cents, or 0.6 percent, to $83.17 per barrel by 0135 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude also rose 50 cents, or 0.7 percent, to $77.91 per barrel in early trade on Thursday.

Both benchmarks rose 3 percent in Wednesday's session, settling at the highest levels since December 30.

Top oil importer China is reopening its economy after the end of strict Covid-19 curbs, boosting optimism that demand for fuel will grow in 2023.

China's industrial output is expected to have grown by 3.6 percent in 2022 from the previous year, the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology said, despite production and logistics disruptions from Covid-19 curbs.

The market is bracing for additional curbs aimed at Russian fuel products sales set to come into force in February as the European Union (EU) keeps working on more sanctions against Moscow over its attack on Ukraine.

The US Energy Information Administration said the upcoming EU ban on seaborne imports of petroleum products from Russia on February 5 could be more disruptive than the EU ban on seaborne imports of crude oil from Russia implemented in December 2022.

