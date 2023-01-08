Israel has revoked the Palestinian foreign minister's travel permit, part of a series of punitive steps against the Palestinians that Israel's new far-right government announced days ago.

Riyad al Maliki said in a statement that he was returning from the Brazilian president's inauguration when he was informed that Israel on Sunday rescinded his travel permit, which allows top Palestinian officials to travel easily in and out of the occupied West Bank, unlike the rest of Palestinians.

Israel’s Defense Ministry confirmed that Maliki's permit had been revoked. It was not clear whether the permits of other officials had been revoked as well.

Israel's government on Friday approved the steps to penalise the Palestinians in retaliation for them pushing the UN’s highest judicial body to give its opinion on the Israeli occupation.

Rulings by the International Court of Justice are not binding, but they can be influential on world opinion.

The decision highlights the tough line the current government is already taking toward the Palestinians just days into its tenure. It comes at a time of spiking Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinians condemned the revoking of Maliki's permit, saying Israel should be the one being “punished for its violations against international law.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a meeting of his Cabinet on Sunday the measures against the Palestinians were aimed at what he called “an extreme anti-Israel” step at the UN.

