The Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts the popular online encyclopedia Wikipedia, has disputed a report by activists claiming it found evidence the Saudi Arabian government "infiltrated" its team in the region.

The claim was made by Beirut-based digital rights group SMEX and Washington-based Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) founded by Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in 2018 inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the two groups alleged a Wikimedia investigation "revealed that the Saudi government had infiltrated the highest ranks in Wikipedia's team in the region". They cited "trusted sources and whistleblowers" for their information.

"There are material inaccuracies in the statement included from SMEX/DAWN," the US-based Foundation said in a statement later Thursday.

"There was no finding in our investigation that the Saudi government 'infiltrated'" Wikipedia and influenced users, the parent body said.

However, it said some users "who may have been Saudi" were among those it has banned.

Saudi authorities did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the claims.

Crackdown on admins