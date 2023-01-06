WORLD
4 MIN READ
Wikipedia refuses claims of 'infiltration' by Saudi government
The Wikimedia Foundation disputed the claim by two digital rights groups saying "the Saudi government had infiltrated the highest ranks in Wikipedia's team in the region" due to "inaccuracies in the statement".
Wikipedia refuses claims of 'infiltration' by Saudi government
According to the activists, Saudi Arabia imprisoned one administrator for 32 years and another was sentenced to eight years because they refused to comply with Saudi's alleged infiltration efforts. / Reuters Archive
January 6, 2023

The Wikimedia Foundation, which hosts the popular online encyclopedia Wikipedia, has disputed a report by activists claiming it found evidence the Saudi Arabian government "infiltrated" its team in the region.

The claim was made by Beirut-based digital rights group SMEX and Washington-based Democracy for the Arab World Now (DAWN) founded by Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was murdered in 2018 inside the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

In a joint statement on Thursday, the two groups alleged a Wikimedia investigation "revealed that the Saudi government had infiltrated the highest ranks in Wikipedia's team in the region". They cited "trusted sources and whistleblowers" for their information.

"There are material inaccuracies in the statement included from SMEX/DAWN," the US-based Foundation said in a statement later Thursday.

"There was no finding in our investigation that the Saudi government 'infiltrated'" Wikipedia and influenced users, the parent body said.

However, it said some users "who may have been Saudi" were among those it has banned.

Saudi authorities did not immediately reply to a request for comment on the claims.

READ MORE: Hackers reportedly steal email addresses of over 200 million Twitter users

Crackdown on admins

Recommended

A Wikimedia investigation last year ended with life bans for 16 users who were "engaging in significant conflict of interest editing and posing a threat to the safety of other users" in the Middle East, Wikimedia said.

"A number of users with close connections with external parties were editing the platform in a coordinated fashion to advance the aim of those parties," it announced last month.

DAWN and SMEX had said the Foundation's reference to "close connections" points to Saudi citizens acting as agents for the Saudi government.

"While we do not know where these volunteers actually reside, the bans of any volunteers who may have been Saudi were part of a much broader action globally banning 16 editors across the MENA region," the Wikimedia Foundation said in its new statement.

According to the activists, Saudi Arabia imprisoned one administrator for 32 years and another to eight years because they refused to comply with Saudi's alleged infiltration efforts.

"Admins" are volunteer administrators with privileged access to Wikipedia, including the ability to edit fully protected pages.

The arrest of Osama Khalid and Ziyad al Sofiani on the same day in September 2020 "appears to be a part of a crackdown on Wikipedia admins in (Saudi Arabia)" in a bid to control content, the activists said.

READ MORE: Israel's Netanyahu eyes full diplomatic relations with Saudi Arabia

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla
Police kill two in Morocco as youth-led protests escalate
Ukraine, Russia continue to accuse each other of targeting nuclear power plants
No more signs of life detected in collapsed Indonesian school, 59 still feared buried
EU leaders back drone defence plan to counter Russian tactics amid Ukraine war
Trump administration pressures 9 top universities to sign federal funding deal
Elon Musk halfway to becoming world's first trillionaire: report