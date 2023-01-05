WORLD
Chad foils military bid to 'destabilise' country
Government claims it busted a plot involving a group of 11 army officers, led by Baradine Berdei Targuio, president of Chadian Organisation of Human Rights.
Chad has been on edge since the battlefield death in 2021 of longtime ruler Idriss Deby, after which his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, seized power. / TRTWorld
January 5, 2023

Chadian security forces have foiled an attempt by a group of army officers to "destabilise" the country and undermine constitutional order, the government said.

"This plan was devised by a restricted group of conspirators composed of 11 army officers," the government statement said on Thursday.

At their head was Baradine Berdei Targuio, president of the Chadian Human Rights Organisation, it said.

Security services have been arresting people linked to the plot since December 8 and have seized military equipment, the statement added.

'Armed insurrection'

Chad has been on edge since the battlefield death in 2021 of longtime ruler Idriss Deby, after which his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, seized power.

Authorities have cracked down on dissent in recent months as demonstrators took to the streets to demand a quicker transition to democratic rule.

Some 50 people were killed in October in protests the government described as an "armed insurrection", but rights groups said was a pro-democracy demonstration.

READ MORE:Chad 'national dialogue' begins, key opposition group boycotts talks

