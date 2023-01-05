China will begin normalising travel between the mainland and Hong Kong from Sunday, Beijing announced, easing painful pandemic restrictions that have kept the border mostly sealed for almost three years.

All but three of Hong Kong's 12 crossings with the mainland have been closed since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in early 2020.

China U-turned on its zero-Covid strategy last month, abruptly lifting restrictions that had torpedoed the economy and sparked nationwide protests.

On Thursday China's Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office announced that travel will "gradually and orderly resume" from Sunday - the same day China scraps mandatory quarantine for overseas arrivals.

However the measures are not a return to a full reopening.

