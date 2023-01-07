More than a dozen countries are placing Covid restrictions on visitors from China, following the announcement from Beijing that it is lifting the ban on overseas travel beginning on January 8, marking an end to almost three years of self-imposed isolation.

Here is a run-down of the places that have imposed mandatory Covid-19 tests and other rules on arrivals from China, which Beijing has condemned and called it "unacceptable".

Australia

It is requires all travellers from China - including Hong Kong and Macau - to provide a negative Covid-19 test before arrival, citing a "lack of comprehensive information" from Beijing about the outbreak.

Austria

It has announced that passengers traveling from China will be required to test for the coronavirus.

Health Minister Johannes Rauch said the country decided to implement the PCR-testing requirement for those from China to prevent the spread of possible new virus variants in Austria.

Canada

The country is asking travellers arriving from China to show a negative Covid-19 test taken no more than two days before their departure.

European Union

All those arriving in France from China must present a negative PCR test result, or a rapid antigen test, that was taken less than 48 hours before their flight.

Belgium, Netherlands, Sweden, Germany, Italy, and Spain have also imposed Covid-19 test requirements.

The bloc said this week it "strongly encouraged" member states demand Covid-19 tests from passengers coming from China and that arrivals are screened for the virus.

France

France was among the first countries in Europe to announce that travellers from China must present a negative Covid test result two days before their arrival. A random test on passengers from China will also be carried out. It was also France, which pressed all EU states to require testing to all travellers from China.

Germany

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said as European Union government health officials met for talks on Wednesday.

"We must take the current COVID wave from China very, very seriously," Baerbock said during a news conference with her Portuguese counterpart in Lisbon.

Ghana

It has become one of the first African countries to impose restrictions on travellers from China.

Its foreign ministry said that, from Friday, all arrivals from China must provide a negative test taken 48 hours before departure as well as submit to mandatory screening for the virus.

Greece

Air travellers to Greece from China must show they have tested negative for COVID-19 48 hours before arrival, a new requirement that will be announced shortly, two government officials said on Thursday.

India

India requires travellers from China and a spate of other Asian countries to provide a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of departure.

Israel

Israel is requiring Covid-19 tests on foreigners intending to travel from China, with a screening centre set up to test arrivals who volunteer.

Italy

The Italian government has ordered that all travellers from China must undergo antigen swabs and virus sequencing.

According to reports, Milan has already started testing passengers arriving from Beijing and Shanghai. Bloomberg reported on December 28 that based on the results of the testing on two flights from China to Milan, half of the passengers reportedly tested positive of Covid.

Italy was the first European country to be hit hard by Covid in early 2020, with over 185,000 deaths reported.