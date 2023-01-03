Türkiye and Bulgaria have signed an agreement for the transmission of up to 1.5 billion cubic metres of natural gas a year.

The new deal covers a 13-year period, said Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez in the Bulgarian capital Sofia on Tuesday. He was hosted by his counterpart Rossen Hristov.

Donmez added that such cooperation would contribute greatly to the natural gas supply security of Europe, along with Bulgaria.

'We are pleased'