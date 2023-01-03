TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye and Bulgaria sign natural gas transmission deal
The new deal covers a 13-year period for the transmission of up to 1.5 billion cubic meters of natural gas a year.
Türkiye and Bulgaria sign natural gas transmission deal
Cooperation would contribute greatly to the natural gas supply security of Europe along with Bulgaria, says Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Donmez. / AA
January 3, 2023

Türkiye and Bulgaria have signed an agreement for the transmission of up to 1.5 billion cubic metres of natural gas a year.

The new deal covers a 13-year period, said Turkish Energy and Natural Resources Minister Fatih Donmez in the Bulgarian capital Sofia on Tuesday. He was hosted by his counterpart Rossen Hristov.

Donmez added that such cooperation would contribute greatly to the natural gas supply security of Europe, along with Bulgaria.

'We are pleased'

Recommended

The deal was signed between the two countries by the general managers of the Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAS) and Bulgargaz.

The deal comes a month after both countries' leaders and energy ministers met in Istanbul.

"We are pleased that the topics discussed in Istanbul have turned into concrete steps in Sofia today, less than a month after our last meeting," Donmez said.

READ MORE:Türkiye's Erdogan wants closer border security cooperation with Bulgaria

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years