WORLD
2 MIN READ
Several casualties as two helicopters collide mid-air in Australia
In a fatal crash, four people are killed and three others are critically injured following the accident near the popular Sea World marine theme park in Queensland.
Several casualties as two helicopters collide mid-air in Australia
Australian authorities have launched an investigation. / AP
January 2, 2023

Two helicopters have collided mid-air killing four people on Australia's Gold Coast tourism destination, officials said, with images showing one of the aircraft's rotors lying on a sand bank.

Three other people are in critical condition, police said on Monday.

One helicopter lay flipped over on the sand a few feet from the shore. Its rotors lay a short distance away, images from public broadcaster ABC showed.

The other chopper appeared to be largely intact at the accident scene, which is near the popular Sea World marine theme park.

A bright yellow rescue helicopter had landed on the sand nearby, its rotors spinning, images of the aftermath showed as scores of rescuers spread around the area.

Several police and rescue vessels stood by just off the sandbank strewn with the wreckage of the two aircraft.

Recommended

Investigation launched 

"Those two aircraft, when collided, have crash landed, and landed, on the sandbank just out from Sea World resort," said Queensland police service acting inspector Gary Worrell.

"As a result of that, four people have lost their lives today," he said. "Three others are critical in hospital."

Australia's transport safety bureau launched an investigation into the incident, which it described as a "mid-air collision".

Investigators were expected to arrive shortly to examine the wreckage and map the site, as well as recover components for examination, it said in a statement.

READ MORE: Tanzania: Death toll rises from passenger plane crash

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people