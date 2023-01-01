WORLD
3 MIN READ
Uganda New Year stampede kills at least 9
Police said five people died at the scene and four others died of their injuries at the hospital where they had been taken for treatment.
Uganda New Year stampede kills at least 9
"Rash" acts and "negligence" led to the tragedy said national police spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire. / AFP
January 1, 2023

A stampede during New Year's celebrations at a popular mall in Uganda's capital, Kampala, left at least nine people dead, including children, police said.

After fireworks outside the Freedom City mall in Kampala on Sunday, "a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others," national police spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said.

Four others died on their way to hospital "largely due to suffocation".

"Emergency responders arrived on the scene and transported the injured individuals to the hospital, where nine were confirmed dead," said Owoyesigyire.

"Rash" acts and "negligence" led to the tragedy, he added.

The celebrations to welcome in 2023 were the first in the east African country in three years, after restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic and security issues.

"Most of the dead were juveniles, ages 10, 11, 14 and 20," Kampala police spokesman Patrick Onyango told AFP.

Recommended

Survivors report 

"There are several injured and our team of investigators are following up to get the exact number."

One of the survivors, businesswoman Sylvia Nakalema, said the stampede started "when we went to view the fireworks on the platform and while returning downstairs".

"There was a huge crowd. People begun pushing each other for space leading some to fall and the stampede ensued," she said.

"Children were crying and there was chaos. I survived because I was pushed in a corner by the crowd," said the 27-year-old.

"I felt losing breath, but I stayed put since I had no exit until the situation calmed down, but some people were already lying down gasping for breath."

Uganda's NTV channel broadcast images of relatives of the dead gathered outside a morgue in the Ugandan capital on Sunday.

In 2009, one person died and three were injured in a stampede at Kampala's Kansanga amusement park.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Trump says 'real chance for greatness in the Middle East'
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Aid flotilla nears Gaza, organisers say arrival expected in two days
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people