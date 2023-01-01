A stampede during New Year's celebrations at a popular mall in Uganda's capital, Kampala, left at least nine people dead, including children, police said.

After fireworks outside the Freedom City mall in Kampala on Sunday, "a stampede ensued, resulting in the instant deaths of five people and injuries to several others," national police spokesman Luke Owoyesigyire said.

Four others died on their way to hospital "largely due to suffocation".

"Emergency responders arrived on the scene and transported the injured individuals to the hospital, where nine were confirmed dead," said Owoyesigyire.

"Rash" acts and "negligence" led to the tragedy, he added.

The celebrations to welcome in 2023 were the first in the east African country in three years, after restrictions linked to the Covid-19 pandemic and security issues.

"Most of the dead were juveniles, ages 10, 11, 14 and 20," Kampala police spokesman Patrick Onyango told AFP.