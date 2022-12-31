North Korea has fired three short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, the latest in a barrage of weapons tests this year that came days after it increased tensions by allegedly flying drones into South Korean airspace.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement it detected the three launches from an inland area south of Pyongyang, the North's capital, on Saturday morning.

It said South Korea has boosted its surveillance posture and maintains a readiness in close coordination with the United States.

Japan's Defence Ministry said in a statement that North Korea fired suspected ballistic missiles.

It was North Korea's first missile launch in eight days and came five days after South Korea accused Pyongyang of flying five drones into South Korea's airspace for the first time since 2017.

North Korean drones