Türkiye has once again reiterated that any expansion of Greek territorial waters in the Aegean Sea was a red line.

“We will not allow the expansion of (Greek) territorial waters by even one mile in the Aegean, let alone 12,” Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told an end-of-year press briefing in Ankara on Thursday.

He was responding to reports that Athens plans to extend territorial waters around the island of Crete to 12 nautical miles.

Citing a Turkish parliamentary 1995 decision on the matter, Cavusoglu said: “We are warning Greece once more. Don’t pursue false heroism by trusting those who might have your back. Don’t seek adventurism. It won’t end well for you!”

The 1995 declaration authorises action, including military measures, to safeguard Turkish interests if Greece increases its territorial waters in the Aegean beyond six nautical miles.