China is set to resume issuing ordinary visas and passports, setting up a potential flood of millions of Chinese going abroad for next month’s Lunar New Year holiday.

Tuesday's announcement adds to abrupt changes that are rolling back some of the world’s strictest anti-virus controls as President Xi Jinping's government tries to reverse an economic slump.

The National Immigration Administration of China said it will start taking applications on January 8 for passports for tourists to go abroad. The agency will take applications for ordinary visas and residence permits.

It said the government will “gradually resume” allowing in foreign visitors and gave no indication when full-scale tourist travel from abroad might be allowed.

China will also resume issuing approval for tourists and businesspeople to visit Hong Kong, a Chinese territory with its own border controls.

The country stopped issuing visas to foreigners and passports to its own people at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic in early 2020.

