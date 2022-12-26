Boko Haram militants have killed 17 herders and stole their cattle following clashes in the troubled northeastern Nigerian state of Borno, self-defence militia told AFP.

The militants on Saturday attacked herders guarding their cattle in a pasture near Airamne village in Mafa district, the militiamen said.

"Seventeen herders were killed in the fight and all their cattle taken away," militia leader Babakura Kolo said on Monday.

"The herders put (up) resistance but were outgunned and outnumbered by the attackers, who had better weapons," said Kolo.

Another militiaman, Ibrahim Liman, gave the same toll.

He said the militants launched the attack from camps in nearby Gajiganna forest, where they relocated after being partially forced out from their stronghold in Sambisa forest by rivals Daesh and the Nigerian army.

Daesh split from Boko Haram in 2016 and rose to become the dominant group in the region's long-running turmoil.

It seized swathes of territory under Boko Haram control after leader Abubakar Shekau was killed in clashes with Daesh in May last year.

