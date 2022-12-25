At least 180 ethnic Rohingya who had left Bangladesh by boat in November may have died after being stranded for about a month in an unseaworthy vessel with no food or water, according to the United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR).

The boat had reportedly departed from the coast of Cox’s Bazar district for Malaysia and became stranded due to engine failure.

“The UNHCR has received unconfirmed reports of a…boat with 180 Rohingya missing in the sea. Relatives have lost contact. Those last in touch presume all are dead. We hope against hope this is not the case,” it said in a tweet on Saturday.

The development came after repeated UN calls for rescuing the persecuted Rohingya seemed to have failed.

“This ill-fated boat had started its journey at the end of November, at the same time as the one rescued in Sri Lankan waters. Unconfirmed reports suggest the unseaworthy vessel had started to crack in early December before losing contact,” said the UNHCR.

“If true, this will be devastating news,” the UN agency continued, adding: “Our heart goes out to all the families who would have lost loved ones in this shocking tragedy. We repeat our pleas to the States in the region to help save lives. This must be a priority.”

READ MORE:UN urges states to save Rohingya refugees adrift in the Andaman Sea

Rohingya refugees in other boats rescued

The UNHCR in a statement on December 23 said that 190 desperate people were on the verge of perishing at sea, adrift somewhere between the Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal as pleas to Asian countries to rescue and disembark them are continuously ignored.