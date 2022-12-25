TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Erdogan: Black Sea grain deal result of Türkiye's mediation
Türkiye's President Erdogan emphasised that while the West "failed to make efforts to be a mediator," Türkiye took action and made the grain deal possible.
Erdogan: Black Sea grain deal result of Türkiye's mediation
Türkiye will have flour from Russian grain sent to African countries in need in cooperation with Russia and the UN, said Erdogan. / AA
December 25, 2022

Türkiye’s mediator role between Russia and Ukraine has helped achieve the Black Sea grain deal in Istanbul in July, the country's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"Unfortunately, the West has only made provocations and failed to make efforts to be a mediator in the Ukraine-Russia war," Erdogan said in an event in Türkiye's eastern Erzurum province on Sunday.

As Türkiye, we assumed this mediator role in 2022, and we began to operate the Black Sea grain corridor," he said.

The Turkish president added that Europe received about 44 percent of the grain exported from Ukraine, while Türkiye received 16 percent and African countries 14 percent.

Citing Russian President Vladimir Putin's proposal to send grain and fertilizers to the least-developed and developing countries, especially in Africa, Erdogan said Türkiye will produce flour from Russian grain for free and send it together with Russia and the UN to African countries in need.

READ MORE: Over 14M tonnes of grain exported via Black Sea corridor - Türkiye

Recommended

A landmark agreement

In July, Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which were paused after the Russia-Ukraine war began in February.

A Joint Coordination Center with officials from the three countries and the UN was set up in Istanbul to oversee the shipments.

The first ship carrying grain departed on August 1 from the Ukrainian port of Odessa under the historic deal.

Türkiye, internationally praised for its unique mediator role between Ukraine and Russia, has repeatedly called on Kiev and Moscow to end the war through negotiations.

The Turkish president also said the export of fertilisers is a "more intense part of the job" as he affirmed to take steps together with Russia on the issue.

READ MORE: Türkiye continues to engage with Russia, Ukraine to end conflict: Erdogan

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks
US envoy says 'Turkish Airlines–Boeing deal is done'
Türkiye, US sign deal to deepen partnership in nuclear energy
Türkiye's Erdogan holds diplomatic marathon in US
Türkiye, Egypt hold first joint naval exercise in the Mediterranean in 13 years