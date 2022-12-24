The keel laying ceremony of the first of the eight Hangor Class submarines to be built under a "transfer of technology" agreement between Pakistan and China was held in the southern port city of Karachi on Saturday, Pakistan’s Navy said.

Pakistan Navy Chief Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi together with senior Pakistani and Chinese officials, including representatives of the M/S China Shipbuilding Offshore Company (CSOC), attended the ceremony at Karachi Shipyard and Engineering Works (KSEW), Pakistan Navy's specialised shipbuilding division, a navy's statement said.

Under a defense agreement between Islamabad and Beijing, eight Hangor Class submarines will be built - four are under construction at Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group (WSIG) in China, and as many are being built at KSEW in line with a transfer of technology agreement.