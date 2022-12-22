A massive winter storm system enveloped a vast stretch of the United States, threatening to upend the travel plans of millions of Americans ahead of what could turn out to be one of the coldest Christmas days on record in many cities.

Leading into the holiday weekend, the system is expected to bring blizzard conditions to the Great Lakes region, up to 2 inches of rain followed by a flash freeze on the East Coast, wind gusts of 100 kilometres per hour and bitter cold as far south as the Mexican border.

As the storm moves over the Great Lakes, a weather phenomenon known as a bomb cyclone is expected to develop due to "the abrupt deepening of this low-pressure system," the National Weather Service said. In its wake, the cyclone could spawn snowfalls of a half inch an hour and winds of more than 80 kph in the Upper Midwest and interior Northeast, the weather service said.

"This will lead to dangerous, to at times impossible, land and air travel leading up to the holiday weekend," the agency said on its website. Tree damage and power outages seemed likely as well, it said.

More than half of the Lower 48 states, from Washington state to Florida, are under winter weather alerts, including wind chill advisories affecting about 135 million people, said Ashton Robinson Cook, a meteorologist at the weather service's Weather Prediction Center.

Nearly 2,000 flights cancelled

Travel conditions, already bad in the Great Plains region, will gradually deteriorate in the Midwest and Great Lakes area as the cold front moves east and brings more than a foot of snow with it to some parts, he said.