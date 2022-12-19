Under the shadow of the raging Ukraine conflict that has disrupted energy markets worldwide, the gas-rich Turkic Central Asia has emerged as a critical region for the energy-hungry world.

However, the predominantly Turkic-populated Central Asia – from Kazakhstan to Azerbaijan – played a crucial role in global geopolitics long before Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24. These Turkic nations – extending from China to the borders of Türkiye – were at the centre of what is known as the ‘Great Game’ of the 19th century, a fierce competition for dominance between the former Russian and British empires.

With both empires gone and their successor states not that powerful to dictate terms, the Central Asian republics are now turning to Türkiye as they seek to build a new mutually beneficial alliance – the empowered Organization of Turkic States (OTS).

Increasing ties between Central Asia and Türkiye, which has recently moved towards becoming a potential gas hub for Europe following the Ukraine conflict, might have crucial effects on the West’s energy supply, according to experts.

“Gas flow to Europe from Russia has decreased to very low levels. Europe needs to diversify its resources and buy gas from different sources,” says Emre Erturk, a prominent energy expert and Founder and Managing Director at CEEN Energy Information Services and Consultancy. “One of the most probable sources of gas that can reach Europe in the shortest time can come from countries located east of Türkiye,” Erturk tells TRT World, referring to states like Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

Transporting Central Asia’s gas to Europe through Türkiye is a long pending project, dating back to the 1990s. But the recent trilateral meeting between Turkmen, Turkish and Azerbaijani leaders in Turkmenistan’s Awaza city has shown this project is not a dream anymore.

“We now need to start working on transporting Turkmen natural gas to Western markets. We are ready to cooperate with our Turkmen and Azerbaijani brothers in the 'Dostluq' (Friendship) Field in the Caspian Sea,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after the summit last week.

Due to a maritime rights dispute, Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan could not reach an agreement earlier to build a pipeline to carry Turkmen gas to Azerbaijan through the Caspian and then to Türkiye and Europe.

But last year, the two Turkic states reached a landmark deal that allows them to produce gas in wells across the disputed gas area, which they now call the Dostluq Field. Turkmenistan has the world’s second biggest gas field in Galkynysh located in its southeastern Mary province.

Will Turkmen gas reach Europe?

The realisation of this joint production between Baku and Ashgabat has increased hopes that Turkmen gas could be carried to Azerbaijan via a pipeline with a Caspian crossing, according to Erturk. Then, he adds, it can flow through TANAP (Türkiye-Azerbaijan Natural Gas Pipeline) to Türkiye and Europe. TANAP is connected with the Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP), which carries gas to Europe from Türkiye.

“As a result, the recent energy negotiations between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan are of great importance for both Ankara’s and Europe’s energy supply security,” Erturk says.

Matthew Bryza, a former US ambassador to Azerbaijan who had been a leading voice in the formation of Washington’s Central Asia policy in the past, also thinks the recent meeting can have acute effects. “They agreed on something that includes moving Turkmenistan’s natural gas across the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan,” Bryza tells TRT World. And from Azerbaijan through Türkiye, Turkmen gas could reach Europe, he says.

“That’s something which has never been agreed before,” says Bryza, indicating the changing mood across the Turkic world. Due partly to Russian pressure, he adds that Turkmenistan hesitated to join Türkiye and Azerbaijan on the plan to export its gas to Europe.

Before the recent trilateral meeting, last month, Türkiye, Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan also came together along with Georgia, a Caucasian state and one of the co-host states of the Baku-Ceyhan-Tbilisi pipeline (BTC). In the meeting, the three Turkic states discussed critical issues, like how to carry the Turkic world’s gas to the West.

Due to the Ukraine conflict and increasing cooperation among Turkic states, Kazakhstan has reportedly shown growing interest in carrying its oil through non-Russian routes, like the BTC, to Europe.