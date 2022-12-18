At least four policemen were killed and as many injured in an ambush on a police station in northwest Pakistan, the police and local media reported.

The brazen attack on Sunday, which is the latest in a slew of similar incidents in recent months, took place in the Lakki Marwat district of northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, abutting neighbouring Afghanistan.

Heavily-armed suspected militants, a police spokesman said, attacked Burgai police station located in the southern outskirts of Lakki Marwat from two sides on late Saturday night.

The attackers, he said, used hand grenades and rocket launchers, killing four policemen on the spot, whereas another four were seriously injured.

A search operation is underway to arrest the "terrorists", he added.

Located 207 kilometres (128 miles) from the provincial capital Peshawar, Lakki Marwat has become a new hotbed of militancy with increasing terrorist attacks launched by outlawed Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on security forces in recent months.

Proliferating attacks